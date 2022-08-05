Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 144,877 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 144,877 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of International Paper worth $15,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth about $3,884,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth about $3,412,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in International Paper by 705.0% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 351,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,525,000 after purchasing an additional 308,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in International Paper by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 83,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
IP has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.80.
International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 38.46%.
In other International Paper news, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $173,223.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,226. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.
International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.
