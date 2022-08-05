Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 332 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,033 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $15,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $416.26 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $355.37 and a 52 week high of $763.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $421.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $504.14.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 30.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total transaction of $242,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,626,728.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. lowered SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $789.00 to $638.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus raised SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $574.73.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

