Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 37,180 Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 422,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,180 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Genmab A/S worth $15,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 9.4% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 30,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 9.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 3.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 21.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 27,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Genmab A/S Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Genmab A/S stock opened at $36.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.18, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $26.19 and a 52 week high of $49.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $319.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.16 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 26.34%. On average, equities analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GMAB. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $34.73 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank raised Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Genmab A/S from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Genmab A/S from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $424.09.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.