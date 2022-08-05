Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 40,834 Shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 40,834 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.27% of CMC Materials worth $14,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 6,676.6% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 338,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,846,000 after purchasing an additional 333,296 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,310,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,113,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 138.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 233,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,849,000 after purchasing an additional 135,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,475,000. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

In other CMC Materials news, Director Susan M. Whitney sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $1,334,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,245.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCMP opened at $173.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $175.30 and a 200 day moving average of $178.94. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.19 and a 12 month high of $197.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 1.09.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.11. CMC Materials had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $324.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CCMP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CMC Materials in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. CL King downgraded CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.25.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

