Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,282 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 337,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,282 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 2.09% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $16,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XSLV. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 270,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,064,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 217,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,320,000 after purchasing an additional 46,297 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 164.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 126,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,600,000 after purchasing an additional 78,727 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 111,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,815,000 after purchasing an additional 7,964 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 93,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $46.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.87. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $42.26 and a one year high of $52.89.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.