Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,730 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,580 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,730 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $15,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026,040 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $306,428,000 after acquiring an additional 188,732 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 238.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,113,582 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $293,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,799 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,088,342 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $211,799,000 after acquiring an additional 75,265 shares during the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,120,000. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,319,485 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $133,822,000 after acquiring an additional 18,417 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on LNG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $165.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.82.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

LNG opened at $144.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a PE ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.15 and a 52 week high of $150.61.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 165.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.30) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is -14.27%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.