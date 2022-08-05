Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,876,280 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 276,060 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $16,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 10,047 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 52,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the period.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BBVA opened at $4.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.07. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $7.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.65 ($6.86) to €6.60 ($6.80) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.40 ($6.60) to €6.00 ($6.19) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.00 ($6.19) to €5.80 ($5.98) in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.22.

(Get Rating)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.