Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Global Payments Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Global Payments in a report released on Monday, August 1st. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.62 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.70. The consensus estimate for Global Payments’ current full-year earnings is $9.05 per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GPN. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $222.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $190.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Global Payments from $185.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Global Payments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.03.

Global Payments Stock Performance

NYSE:GPN opened at $128.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.48 and a 200 day moving average of $129.30. The company has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 714.48, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.04. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $105.52 and a 1-year high of $179.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Global Payments declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 555.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $2,114,385.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,726,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Payments

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Global Payments by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Global Payments in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

