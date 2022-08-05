Eric Francis Yves Thepaut Sells 20,676 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 20,676 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $847,509.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,971,201.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE BSX opened at $41.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $58.94 billion, a PE ratio of 71.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.85. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $47.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.32.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 14.72%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 135,376 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,016,138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,165,000 after acquiring an additional 376,019 shares during the period. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.55.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

