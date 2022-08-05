Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) PT Raised to $40.00

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Evolent Health from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Evolent Health to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.78.

Shares of NYSE:EVH opened at $35.58 on Wednesday. Evolent Health has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $39.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.13 and a 200-day moving average of $28.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -111.19 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $297.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Evolent Health will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 1.6% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Evolent Health by 2.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Evolent Health by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in Evolent Health by 2.1% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 40,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Evolent Health by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 32,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

