Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) PT Lowered to $70.00

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Raymond James from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 41.79% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $83.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $83.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.09.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $49.37 on Wednesday. Exact Sciences has a 52-week low of $35.34 and a 52-week high of $108.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.71 and a 200-day moving average of $59.21.

In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $208,005.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,754.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $43,581.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,561.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $208,005.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,754.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,701 shares of company stock worth $251,872. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,856 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $452,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

