Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 9,768 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,510 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 9,768 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 5,525.0% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Emerson Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 363.6% during the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp increased its stake in shares of Apple by 29.1% during the first quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Down 0.2 %

Apple stock opened at $165.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.23. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $139.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.27.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

