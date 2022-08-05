FCF Advisors LLC Has $7.12 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

FCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,080 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 2.4% of FCF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,414 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 11,801 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,327,000. Finally, Briggs Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $906,000. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $330.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 20th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.72.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $283.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.22. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $241.51 and a 52 week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.73%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

