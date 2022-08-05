First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) PT Raised to $120.00 at Piper Sandler

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $90.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.00% from the company’s current price.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of First Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $85.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of First Solar from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $98.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of First Solar to $77.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.92.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $99.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1,495.05 and a beta of 1.49. First Solar has a 12-month low of $59.60 and a 12-month high of $123.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.59.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.45 million. First Solar had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 32,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $2,892,483.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,344,568.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley bought 1,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.56 per share, with a total value of $200,114.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,747,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 32,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $2,892,483.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,861 shares in the company, valued at $7,344,568.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,242 shares of company stock valued at $4,255,102. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Norges Bank bought a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth $197,428,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 197.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,880,000 after buying an additional 887,443 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,598,161 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,185,217,000 after buying an additional 657,674 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at $46,535,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 45.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,157,245 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $96,907,000 after buying an additional 361,999 shares in the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

