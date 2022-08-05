First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Short Interest Update

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 223,700 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the June 30th total of 192,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 562,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,582,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 44,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 34.1% during the first quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 10,111 shares during the period. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter worth $551,000.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $74.48 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $61.44 and a 1 year high of $119.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.24.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.