Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 1,675 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 803,151 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 4.5% of Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $140,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,228,507,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Apple by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,422,274,000 after buying an additional 10,951,705 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,461,735,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Apple by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,549,427 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,247,094,000 after buying an additional 8,154,171 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,866,567 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,705,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,154,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $165.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.15. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. Apple’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.18%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $177.07 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.27.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

