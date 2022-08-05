ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Shares Gap Up to $21.74

ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.74, but opened at $23.01. ForgeRock shares last traded at $24.64, with a volume of 6,139 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FORG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ForgeRock from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on ForgeRock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on ForgeRock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on ForgeRock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on ForgeRock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

Get ForgeRock alerts:

ForgeRock Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.80.

Insider Activity at ForgeRock

ForgeRock ( NYSE:FORG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $48.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.63 million. On average, analysts forecast that ForgeRock, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $33,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,704.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 46.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ForgeRock

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in ForgeRock in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in ForgeRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in ForgeRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ForgeRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in ForgeRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. 45.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ForgeRock

(Get Rating)

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ForgeRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ForgeRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.