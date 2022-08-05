FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 82.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $56,755,855,000 after buying an additional 698,970 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,193,360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,917,115,000 after buying an additional 195,716 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,574,546 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,253,179,000 after buying an additional 564,699 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $14,053,756,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $1,143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $142.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.61. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.26 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 127.81, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $172.50 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $163.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.11.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

