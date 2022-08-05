Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,587 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 40,086 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Garmin worth $14,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 15.5% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,374 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $113,071,000 after buying an additional 24,026 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 598,992 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,733,000 after buying an additional 81,134 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 1.6% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 12,505 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter worth $432,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GRMN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $137.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.50.

Garmin Stock Performance

GRMN opened at $97.81 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $92.31 and a fifty-two week high of $178.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.95.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.02. Garmin had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Garmin’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

Insider Transactions at Garmin

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total transaction of $1,573,665.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,231,355. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

