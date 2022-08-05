Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $266.65, but opened at $282.04. Generac shares last traded at $266.15, with a volume of 7,539 shares trading hands.

The technology company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Generac had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share.

Get Generac alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GNRC has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Generac from $556.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. OTR Global lowered Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Generac from $561.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Generac from $425.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Generac from $455.00 to $461.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.81, for a total value of $1,069,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 615,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,701,614.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,053,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Generac by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 965,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,842,000 after purchasing an additional 158,591 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Generac by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,589,000 after purchasing an additional 152,009 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its stake in Generac by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 300,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,436,000 after purchasing an additional 145,878 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Generac by 5,480.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 145,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,764,000 after purchasing an additional 142,494 shares during the period. 88.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $239.26 and a 200-day moving average of $262.85. The company has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

About Generac

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.