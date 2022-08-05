Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN – Get Rating) by 58.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,883 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 1.03% of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF worth $4,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 18,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 9,747 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GINN opened at $47.17 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $40.46 and a 52 week high of $65.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.71.

