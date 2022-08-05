Good Works II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GWII) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Good Works II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GWII – Get Rating) by 67.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,664 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Good Works II Acquisition were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in Good Works II Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Good Works II Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its position in Good Works II Acquisition by 162.1% in the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 176,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 108,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Good Works II Acquisition by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,208,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,843,000 after buying an additional 272,381 shares in the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Good Works II Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Good Works II Acquisition stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. Good Works II Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $10.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.87.

About Good Works II Acquisition

Good Works II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

