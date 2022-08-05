GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Shares Gap Up to $49.77

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $49.77, but opened at $52.50. GXO Logistics shares last traded at $52.24, with a volume of 6,729 shares.

GXO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $83.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.12.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion and a PE ratio of 27.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.32.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 36,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 18.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 3.4% in the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 8.6% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

