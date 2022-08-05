Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 52.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,722 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 131,658 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $4,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,916 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,861 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,545 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 38,922 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Halliburton by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 56,700 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HAL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Halliburton from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Halliburton Stock Down 4.1 %

In other Halliburton news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $854,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 310,014 shares in the company, valued at $13,246,898.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $399,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 283,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,319,512.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $854,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,246,898.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,663,600 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton stock opened at $27.27 on Friday. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.42. The company has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 2.15.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.19%.

Halliburton Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.