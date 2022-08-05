Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,102,993 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,353 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.03% of Harmonic worth $19,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Harmonic by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,093,604 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,160,000 after purchasing an additional 470,299 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Harmonic by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 659,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,127,000 after purchasing an additional 15,422 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,741,000. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on HLIT shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Harmonic from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Harmonic from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on Harmonic from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Harmonic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

In other news, SVP Ian Graham sold 15,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $154,016.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,540.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIT opened at $11.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 1.02. Harmonic Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $12.22.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $157.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.08 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

