Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) PT Raised to $60.00

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 14.59% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently commented on HRMY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.86.
Harmony Biosciences Stock Performance
Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $52.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.12 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.37 and its 200 day moving average is $44.94. Harmony Biosciences has a twelve month low of $26.06 and a twelve month high of $57.13.
Insider Transactions at Harmony Biosciences
In related news, Director Jack Nielsen sold 75,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $4,147,960.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,300,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,240,412.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $681,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jack Nielsen sold 75,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $4,147,960.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,300,261 shares in the company, valued at $182,240,412.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 489,667 shares of company stock worth $26,332,662 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harmony Biosciences
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Harmony Biosciences Company Profile
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.
