Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) PT Raised to $60.00

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 14.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on HRMY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.86.

Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $52.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.12 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.37 and its 200 day moving average is $44.94. Harmony Biosciences has a twelve month low of $26.06 and a twelve month high of $57.13.

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 60.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jack Nielsen sold 75,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $4,147,960.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,300,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,240,412.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $681,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jack Nielsen sold 75,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $4,147,960.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,300,261 shares in the company, valued at $182,240,412.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 489,667 shares of company stock worth $26,332,662 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

