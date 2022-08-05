Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Shares Purchased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Hello Group were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc lifted its position in Hello Group by 209.8% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 48,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 32,691 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Hello Group by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 6,623 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Hello Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hello Group by 135.8% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 91,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 52,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Hello Group by 133.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,055 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 34,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Hello Group alerts:

Hello Group Price Performance

Shares of Hello Group stock opened at $4.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Hello Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $13.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.43. The firm has a market cap of $740.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hello Group ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The information services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.34. Hello Group had a negative return on equity of 24.64% and a negative net margin of 21.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Hello Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hello Group Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MOMO. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Hello Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Hello Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. China Renaissance upgraded Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. TheStreet lowered Hello Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Hello Group from $8.10 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

About Hello Group

(Get Rating)

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke, and user participated reality shows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hello Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hello Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.