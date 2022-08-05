Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Shares Gap Down to $10.25

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.25, but opened at $9.45. Hillman Solutions shares last traded at $9.25, with a volume of 5,106 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.21.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

Hillman Solutions Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Activity

Hillman Solutions ( NASDAQ:HLMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $394.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Leary Dan O bought 10,000 shares of Hillman Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.45 per share, with a total value of $104,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,813.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.