Howard Schwimmer Sells 15,350 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Stock

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 15,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $1,001,894.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,720 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,034.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Howard Schwimmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 25th, Howard Schwimmer sold 16,402 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.15, for a total value of $1,019,384.30.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Howard Schwimmer sold 16,500 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $988,350.00.

Rexford Industrial Realty Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of REXR stock opened at $64.71 on Friday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.84 and a 52-week high of $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 68.12, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.36.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 29.79%. The business had revenue of $149.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is presently 132.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on REXR. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $87.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $89.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rexford Industrial Realty

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 411.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 197.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

