Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Bought by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUN. Wilen Investment Management CORP. grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 259,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 703.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 262,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,895,000 after purchasing an additional 229,926 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 16,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 1st quarter worth $7,321,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HUN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Huntsman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntsman currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.77.

Huntsman Price Performance

NYSE:HUN opened at $28.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.16. Huntsman Co. has a 12-month low of $24.09 and a 12-month high of $41.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.49.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

