Hussein Mecklai Sells 9,000 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) COO Hussein Mecklai sold 9,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $801,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,356. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hussein Mecklai also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Impinj alerts:

On Monday, August 1st, Hussein Mecklai sold 871 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total transaction of $72,449.78.

On Thursday, July 28th, Hussein Mecklai sold 17,375 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $1,428,051.25.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Hussein Mecklai sold 435 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $28,040.10.

On Thursday, June 16th, Hussein Mecklai sold 519 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total transaction of $24,901.62.

Impinj Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PI opened at $95.02 on Friday. Impinj, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.74 and a 52 week high of $95.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.23 and its 200-day moving average is $61.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -43.00 and a beta of 2.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.07% and a negative return on equity of 236.49%. The company had revenue of $59.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PI shares. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Impinj from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Impinj from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Impinj from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Impinj from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Impinj has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PI. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Impinj during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Impinj during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Impinj by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Impinj during the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Impinj by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

About Impinj

(Get Rating)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.