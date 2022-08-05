IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Holdings Trimmed by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in IAA were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IAA. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of IAA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 78,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in IAA by 124.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in IAA by 251.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in IAA by 334.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in IAA by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IAA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research raised IAA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet raised IAA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Guggenheim raised IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

IAA Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE IAA opened at $37.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. IAA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.32 and a 52 week high of $61.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.78 and a 200-day moving average of $37.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.58.

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. IAA had a return on equity of 106.58% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $557.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IAA, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

IAA Profile

(Get Rating)

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.