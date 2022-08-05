IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Shares Gap Up to $14.79

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.79, but opened at $15.78. IDEAYA Biosciences shares last traded at $15.80, with a volume of 112 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IDYA shares. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.83. The company has a market cap of $604.72 million, a P/E ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.37.

IDEAYA Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IDYA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 170.82% and a negative return on equity of 19.08%. As a group, analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 363.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

