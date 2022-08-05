Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) PT Raised to $210.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $191.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.28% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $243.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.00.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ITW stock opened at $209.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $191.84 and a 200-day moving average of $205.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Illinois Tool Works has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $249.81.

Insider Activity

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Illinois Tool Works

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 43.9% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.4% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth $1,656,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.