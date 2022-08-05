Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Shares Gap Up to $3.98

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.98, but opened at $4.18. Immunovant shares last traded at $4.40, with a volume of 1,116 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on IMVT. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Immunovant to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Immunovant to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Immunovant Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $510.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunovant

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.03). Analysts forecast that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMVT. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Immunovant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Immunovant by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Immunovant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Immunovant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Immunovant by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 13,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. 32.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunovant Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.