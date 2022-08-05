Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Short Interest Down 15.4% in July

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the June 30th total of 2,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 308,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days.

In related news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $63,043.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,437.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Impinj news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $63,043.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,437.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cathal G. Phelan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.15, for a total transaction of $1,643,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,246.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,474 shares of company stock worth $5,959,613. 20.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 142,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,360,000 after buying an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its stake in Impinj by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 93,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 48,220 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Impinj by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 684,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,184,000 after purchasing an additional 88,231 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Impinj in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,621,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Impinj in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Impinj stock opened at $95.02 on Friday. Impinj has a 1 year low of $39.74 and a 1 year high of $95.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.00 and a beta of 2.24.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.07% and a negative return on equity of 236.49%. The company had revenue of $59.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Impinj will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PI shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Impinj from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Impinj from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Impinj from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Impinj from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.80.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

