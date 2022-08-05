IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 515,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,768 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 2.02% of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF worth $15,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 246.3% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 435,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,441,000 after acquiring an additional 309,996 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 451,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,924,000 after acquiring an additional 64,913 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management grew its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 49.7% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 780,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,067,000 after acquiring an additional 259,036 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 77,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the first quarter worth about $882,000.

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Stock Performance

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF stock opened at $29.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.94. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a one year low of $28.31 and a one year high of $32.43.

