Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (NYSEARCA:PJUL) Position Trimmed by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (NYSEARCA:PJUL – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,678 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 2.77% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July worth $4,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 223,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,900,000 after acquiring an additional 44,077 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July by 77.8% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 211,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,224,000 after acquiring an additional 92,496 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July by 253.3% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 117,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 84,307 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July during the fourth quarter worth about $2,899,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July during the fourth quarter worth about $1,983,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July Stock Performance

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July stock opened at $30.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.92. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July has a one year low of $28.72 and a one year high of $30.95.

