Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:UAPR) Stake Lessened by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:UAPR – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,900 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 8.47% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New worth $4,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New by 5.6% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 19,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New during the first quarter valued at $505,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New during the first quarter valued at $605,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New during the first quarter valued at $1,245,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New Trading Down 0.2 %

UAPR stock opened at $25.42 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New has a 1-year low of $24.21 and a 1-year high of $26.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.57.

