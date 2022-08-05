Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 71.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,401 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,855 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $4,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,811,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,078,434,000 after buying an additional 579,764 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Insulet by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,692,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $450,418,000 after purchasing an additional 368,775 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Insulet by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 598,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $159,160,000 after purchasing an additional 33,426 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at $140,781,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Insulet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 475,232 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $126,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the period.

In related news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total value of $1,291,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,452,332.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Insulet news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 6,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total value of $1,291,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,452,332.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total value of $3,343,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,052,615.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PODD. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Insulet from $268.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Insulet from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup cut Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Insulet from $357.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Insulet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.73.

Shares of PODD stock opened at $256.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 406.37 and a beta of 0.73. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $181.00 and a 52-week high of $324.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $226.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $299.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.87 million. Insulet had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

