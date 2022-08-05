Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Gap Up to $64.06

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $64.06, but opened at $67.40. Intellia Therapeutics shares last traded at $74.55, with a volume of 23,238 shares traded.

NTLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.24.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 2.00.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.03). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.00% and a negative net margin of 973.48%. The firm had revenue of $14.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTLA. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 13.4% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,981,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,651,000 after buying an additional 1,064,147 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 56.3% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,468,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,405,000 after buying an additional 889,224 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 30.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,397,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,228,000 after buying an additional 556,076 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,753,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,621,000 after purchasing an additional 353,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,753,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,714,000 after purchasing an additional 353,970 shares during the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

