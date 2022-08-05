Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) Position Trimmed by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,119 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.54% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF worth $4,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 111.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,718,000 after acquiring an additional 61,701 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 39,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 49.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 42,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 14,117 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,608,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 81,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of PWV opened at $45.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.00. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $42.17 and a 52-week high of $50.83.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

