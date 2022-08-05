Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Gap Up to $37.18

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.18, but opened at $39.99. Ionis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $41.27, with a volume of 2,266 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IONS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.30.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of -216.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 9.76 and a current ratio of 9.86.

Insider Activity at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.22. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 1,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $50,973.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,791 shares in the company, valued at $718,567.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IONS. Tweedy Browne Co LLC purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,346,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 473.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,623,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,284 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 10,355,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,197 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,476,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,872,000 after acquiring an additional 593,051 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 954,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,348,000 after acquiring an additional 365,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

