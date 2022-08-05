iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Purchased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFAV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,392,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,453,000 after purchasing an additional 354,678 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,102,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,620,000 after acquiring an additional 321,060 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,749,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,798,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 852,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,409,000 after acquiring an additional 108,604 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BATS:EFAV opened at $65.19 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.42.

