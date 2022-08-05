iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 80.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,181 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $15,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCHI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 14,454 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,043,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 12,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI China ETF stock opened at $50.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.08. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1-year low of $43.59 and a 1-year high of $74.18.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

