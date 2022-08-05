iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Holdings Raised by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth $287,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth $313,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IFRA stock opened at $37.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.72.

