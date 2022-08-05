iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,404 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $4,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 583,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,315,000 after buying an additional 157,994 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 225.3% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 414,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,309,000 after buying an additional 287,064 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 318,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,180,000 after buying an additional 30,275 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 291,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,139,000 after buying an additional 7,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $9,213,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BATS IFRA opened at $37.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.72.

