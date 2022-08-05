J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,419 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $14,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,218,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 586,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,794,000 after buying an additional 291,299 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,192,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,844,000 after buying an additional 136,030 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,083,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $221,532,000 after buying an additional 117,204 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,618,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $739,555,000 after buying an additional 63,247 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on JBHT shares. Raymond James raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stephens reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.63.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

In other news, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway bought 650 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $161.87 per share, for a total transaction of $105,215.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,240,994. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway acquired 650 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $161.87 per share, for a total transaction of $105,215.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,240,994. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $395,670.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,629,081.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $181.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.92 and a 52 week high of $218.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.48.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 18.04%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Articles

