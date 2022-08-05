Jack Nielsen Sells 75,117 Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Stock

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) Director Jack Nielsen sold 75,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $4,147,960.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,300,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,240,412.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Jack Nielsen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 18th, Jack Nielsen sold 40,087 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $2,212,401.53.
- On Wednesday, July 13th, Jack Nielsen sold 5,773 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $317,745.92.
- On Monday, July 11th, Jack Nielsen sold 3,058 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $168,220.58.
- On Thursday, July 7th, Jack Nielsen sold 180,838 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $10,128,736.38.
- On Tuesday, July 5th, Jack Nielsen sold 32,486 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $1,698,043.22.
- On Friday, July 1st, Jack Nielsen sold 11,038 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.04, for a total value of $574,417.52.
- On Wednesday, June 29th, Jack Nielsen sold 3,533 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $184,422.60.
- On Monday, June 27th, Jack Nielsen sold 86,209 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $4,514,765.33.
- On Friday, June 24th, Jack Nielsen sold 11,528 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $600,147.68.
Harmony Biosciences Trading Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $52.36 on Friday. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.06 and a fifty-two week high of $57.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 55.12 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.94.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harmony Biosciences
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Cim LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,517,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Harmony Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.86.
Harmony Biosciences Company Profile
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.
Featured Stories
