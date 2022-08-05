Jack Nielsen Sells 75,117 Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Stock

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) Director Jack Nielsen sold 75,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $4,147,960.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,300,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,240,412.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jack Nielsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 18th, Jack Nielsen sold 40,087 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $2,212,401.53.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Jack Nielsen sold 5,773 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $317,745.92.

On Monday, July 11th, Jack Nielsen sold 3,058 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $168,220.58.

On Thursday, July 7th, Jack Nielsen sold 180,838 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $10,128,736.38.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Jack Nielsen sold 32,486 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $1,698,043.22.

On Friday, July 1st, Jack Nielsen sold 11,038 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.04, for a total value of $574,417.52.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Jack Nielsen sold 3,533 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $184,422.60.

On Monday, June 27th, Jack Nielsen sold 86,209 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $4,514,765.33.

On Friday, June 24th, Jack Nielsen sold 11,528 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $600,147.68.

NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $52.36 on Friday. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.06 and a fifty-two week high of $57.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 55.12 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.94.

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 60.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Cim LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,517,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Harmony Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.86.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

