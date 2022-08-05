Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,479,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,601,000 after acquiring an additional 42,028 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,087,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,844,000 after acquiring an additional 395,742 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,172,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,228,000 after acquiring an additional 384,628 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,393,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,340,000 after acquiring an additional 53,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,287,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,247,000 after acquiring an additional 40,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $128.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.11 and a 52 week high of $150.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.49.

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.57.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

